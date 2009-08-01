

RSS News Feeds

Really Simple Syndication (RSS) is a format for syndicating news and the content of news-like sites, including major news sites like Wired, news-oriented community sites like Slashdot, and personal weblogs. But it's not just for news. Pretty much anything that can be broken down into discrete items can be syndicated via RSS, even the revision history of a book. Once information about each item is in RSS format, an RSS-aware program can check the feed for changes and react to the changes in an appropriate way.

What are RSS Readers?

RSS news readers are small software programs that aggregate RSS feeds and display the story information. They allow you to scan headlines from hundreds of news sources in a central location.

How Do I Use These Feeds?

The first step, as described below, is to choose an RSS reader. Each reader has a slightly different way of adding a new feed (also called a "channel"). In most cases, here's how it works:

After you click on the small XML button near the channel you want, you will see a page displaying XML code. From your browser, copy the URL that appears in your Address Bar. For example, the URL's for our site you would copy is:

Paste that URL into the 'Add New Channel' section of the reader. That's it! The RSS feed will start to display and regularly update the headlines for you.

Where Do I Get an RSS Reader?

Where Can I Learn More about RSS?

