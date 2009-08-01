Back to Eco-Photo Explorers Homepage... Picture of Striped Grunts
Really Simple Syndication (RSS) is a format for syndicating news and the content of news-like sites, including major news sites like Wired, news-oriented community sites like Slashdot, and personal weblogs. But it's not just for news. Pretty much anything that can be broken down into discrete items can be syndicated via RSS, even the revision history of a book. Once information about each item is in RSS format, an RSS-aware program can check the feed for changes and react to the changes in an appropriate way.

What are RSS Readers?

RSS news readers are small software programs that aggregate RSS feeds and display the story information. They allow you to scan headlines from hundreds of news sources in a central location.

How Do I Use These Feeds?

The first step, as described below, is to choose an RSS reader. Each reader has a slightly different way of adding a new feed (also called a "channel"). In most cases, here's how it works:

  1. After you click on the small XML button near the channel you want, you will see a page displaying XML code.
  2. From your browser, copy the URL that appears in your Address Bar. For example, the URL's for our site you would copy is:

Eco-Photo Explorers - RSS News Feed http://www.ecophotoexplorers.com/feedecophoto.xml (EPE Feeds)
Eco-Photo Explorers - Antarctica RSS News Feed http://www.ecophotoexplorers.com/feed.xml (Antarctica)
Eco-Photo Explorers - New Programs for this year... http://www.ecophotoexplorers.com/feedPrograms.xml (Programs)
Eco-Photo Explorers - New Programs for this year... http://twitter.com/statuses/user_timeline/30399985.rss (Twitter Feed)

  1. Paste that URL into the 'Add New Channel' section of the reader. That's it! The RSS feed will start to display and regularly update the headlines for you.

Where Do I Get an RSS Reader?

Where Can I Learn More about RSS?

There are a range of articles about RSS available online. Here are a few additional resources:

Eco-Photo Explorers (RSS Feed)

Some of our web sections have been submitted as a RSS News Feed. Feel free to insert our feed into your favorite Feed Reader. Click here to download a reader or to view information on how to add the feed link listed below to your existing reader.

Eco-Photo Explorers - RSS Antarctica News Feed Eco-Photo Explorers - RSS Antarctica News Feed Eco-Photo Explorers - Antarctica News Feed
Eco-Photo Explorers - New Programs for this year... Eco-Photo Explorers - New Programs for this year... Eco-Photo Explorers - Programs News Feed

Science, News & Technology Feeds

Polar Conservation Organisation
Antarctica News (xml)
NewsIsFree (channels by category)
BBC RSS Feeds
Yahoo News
NPR RSS Feeds
Great News Network
RSS Weather.com (create your own custom RSS feeds)
Scotsman.com News

Students On Ice - is an award-winning organization offering unique learning expeditions to the Antarctic and the Arctic. Their mandate is to provide students from around the world with inspiring educational opportunities at the ends of our earth, and in doing so, help them foster a new understanding and respect for our planet.

