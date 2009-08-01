RSS News Feeds
Really Simple Syndication (RSS) is a format for syndicating news and the content of news-like sites, including major news sites like Wired, news-oriented community sites like Slashdot, and personal weblogs. But it's not just for news. Pretty much anything that can be broken down into discrete items can be syndicated via RSS, even the revision history of a book. Once information about each item is in RSS format, an RSS-aware program can check the feed for changes and react to the changes in an appropriate way.
What are RSS Readers?
RSS news readers are small software programs that aggregate RSS feeds and display the story information. They allow you to scan headlines from hundreds of news sources in a central location.
How Do I Use These Feeds?
The first step, as described below, is to choose an RSS reader. Each reader has a slightly different way of adding a new feed (also called a "channel"). In most cases, here's how it works:
- After you click on the small XML button near the channel you want, you will see a page displaying XML code.
- From your browser, copy the URL that appears in your Address Bar. For example, the URL's for our site you would copy is:
http://www.ecophotoexplorers.com/feedecophoto.xml (EPE Feeds)
http://www.ecophotoexplorers.com/feed.xml (Antarctica)
http://www.ecophotoexplorers.com/feedPrograms.xml (Programs)
http://twitter.com/statuses/user_timeline/30399985.rss (Twitter Feed)
- Paste that URL into the 'Add New Channel' section of the reader. That's it! The RSS feed will start to display and regularly update the headlines for you.
Where Do I Get an RSS Reader?
- Comprehensive list of RSS readers
- Get a desktop RSS feed reader - Feedreader is a lightweight open-source aggregator that supports all major RSS formats. It works under Windows 95 and later versions.
- For MAC users, try using NewsFire.
Where Can I Learn More about RSS?
There are a range of articles about RSS available online. Here are a few additional resources:
- Headlines Syndication - Complete guide to creating an RSS file and how to submit your headlines.
- An introduction to RSS News Feeds (IBM)
- An informative RSS article (Online Journalism Review)
- Extended RSS Resources (Radio Userland)
- Making An RSS Feed | RSS Channel Editor ( description )
- GMT Time Converter | RSS Feed Updater | RSS Validator
- Get Syndicated | Submitting Feed
Eco-Photo Explorers (RSS Feed)
Some of our web sections have been submitted as a RSS News Feed. Feel free to insert our feed into your favorite Feed Reader. Click here to download a reader or to view information on how to add the feed link listed below to your existing reader.
Eco-Photo Explorers - Antarctica News Feed
Eco-Photo Explorers - Programs News Feed
